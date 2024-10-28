The Grass Is Always Greener on This $3.4M Earth Home in Switzerland

Footprint: 2,809 square feet (four bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "Since the 1960s and ’70s, there have been efforts to combine nature and architecture, including the now-classic earth houses, which convey an archaic yet cozy living atmosphere. This particularly tastefully designed home is located in the northwest of an entire construction area of earth houses, with a picturesque lake in the center forming a natural boundary between the properties."