The Grass Is Always Greener on This $3.4M Earth Home in Switzerland

Nestled into the hills of Dietikon, the 2,800-square-foot hobbit-like residence pairs curvaceous interiors with a rolling green roof.
Location: Dietikon, Switzerland

Price:  2,880,000 CHF (approximately $3,392,800 USD)

Year Built: 1993

Footprint: 2,809 square feet (four bedrooms, five baths) 

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "Since the 1960s and ’70s, there have been efforts to combine nature and architecture, including the now-classic earth houses, which convey an archaic yet cozy living atmosphere. This particularly tastefully designed home is located in the northwest of an entire construction area of earth houses, with a picturesque lake in the center forming a natural boundary between the properties."

Neighboring other similar homes, the earth house is located less than a 30-minute drive from Zurich.

A curvaceous staircase winds up from the underground garage, which has an electric vehicle charging station.

The dining area has curved walls and tall glass doors that open to an adjacent terrace.

The bathroom in the primary suite has a large tub and a dual vanity.

Concrete steps lead up to the green roof, where views of the countryside await.

This property located in Dietikon, Switzerland, is currently listed for 2,880,000 CHF (approximately $3,392,800 USD) by Nobilis Estate AG/Luxury Portfolio International.

