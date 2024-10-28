The Grass Is Always Greener on This $3.4M Earth Home in Switzerland
Location: Dietikon, Switzerland
Price: 2,880,000 CHF (approximately $3,392,800 USD)
Year Built: 1993
Footprint: 2,809 square feet (four bedrooms, five baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 acres
From the Agent: "Since the 1960s and ’70s, there have been efforts to combine nature and architecture, including the now-classic earth houses, which convey an archaic yet cozy living atmosphere. This particularly tastefully designed home is located in the northwest of an entire construction area of earth houses, with a picturesque lake in the center forming a natural boundary between the properties."
This property located in Dietikon, Switzerland, is currently listed for 2,880,000 CHF (approximately $3,392,800 USD) by Nobilis Estate AG/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.