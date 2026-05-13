This Extended Family of 20 Needed More Than a Home—They Needed a Master Plan
“For people who don’t like to entertain a lot, there’s not that much we have to do because it’s just so pleasant being in the space,” says Kirsten. “That’s the gift. Then anything we manage to rustle up is icing on cake.”
Text by
Photos by
Kirsten and Rick will be the first to admit that they’re not big entertainers. "If I had an avatar, she would be really into entertaining, but I only have me, and we really love our time alone," Kirsten says. So, when the couple found this property on two waterfront acres in Silverdale, Washington, they planned to first remodel the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guesthouse for their family, and then add a separate primary residence for themselves, with a few extra bedrooms for good measure.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published