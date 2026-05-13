This Extended Family of 20 Needed More Than a Home—They Needed a Master Plan

Kirsten and Rick will be the first to admit that they’re not big entertainers. "If I had an avatar, she would be really into entertaining, but I only have me, and we really love our time alone," Kirsten says. So, when the couple found this property on two waterfront acres in Silverdale, Washington, they planned to first remodel the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guesthouse for their family, and then add a separate primary residence for themselves, with a few extra bedrooms for good measure.