Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles
Two years ago year, to kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. Dwell Open House gave a small group of our readers the chance to tour Los Angeles homes we’ve featured and experience them firsthand.
The first two events were such a success that we’re doing it again. The three-hour event on Saturday, October 17th, 2026, includes tours of three architecturally amazing houses that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism.
Read on to learn about each home, and order your tickets today.
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Bernardi House
Silver Lake
The new owners of a sculptural house by Fritz Haeg gave it a refresh—but kept it weird.
Baxter House
Silver Lake
Architect Takashi Yanai of EYRC used yakisugi siding and variegated CMU blocks to create a home for a client with an affinity for Japanese design and ’70s architecture with a dash of brutalism.
Wilkinson House
Palms
Architect Clive Wilkinson drew on the best of L.A. living for his family’s home on a steep hillside with stunning views.
Top photo by Ye Rin Mok.
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