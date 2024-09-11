SubscribeSign In
Dwell Open House: Los Angeles

Your chance to tour homes featured by Dwell and experience remarkable architecture in person.
To kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we’re bringing back one of our most popular and memorable events, in-person home tours. Dwell Open House will give a small group of our readers the chance to tour homes we’ve featured and experience them first hand.

We’re starting in Los Angeles, a city that we believe has one of the most dynamic design scenes in the country.

 The day-long event will be held October 19th, 2024, and include tours of three architecturally awesome houses, plus a few additional locations, on the Eastside. These homes represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation.

These are private residences and the guest list will be necessarily limited. To be the first to know, sign up below.

Atwater House

Atwater Village

One half of the daring and playfully irreverent architecture firm Design, Bitches, Rebecca Rudolph just completed her own home, which serves as a testing ground for new ideas.    

Renovated Craftsman

Los Feliz 

Architect Chet Callahan renovated this his own historic home, preserving its original detail while adding more than a few bold, contemporary interventions.

Abbott Hill House

Highland Park

Designer Isaac Resnikoff and Lizz Wasserman built the perfect perch on a steep site with sustainability in mind. It’s a beautiful blend of aesthetics and ecology.

