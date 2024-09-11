Dwell Open House: Los Angeles

To kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we’re bringing back one of our most popular and memorable events, in-person home tours. Dwell Open House will give a small group of our readers the chance to tour homes we’ve featured and experience them first hand.

We’re starting in Los Angeles, a city that we believe has one of the most dynamic design scenes in the country.

The day-long event will be held October 19th, 2024, and include tours of three architecturally awesome houses, plus a few additional locations, on the Eastside. These homes represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation.