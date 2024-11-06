Dwell Open House: 300 Readers Tour Some of L.A.’s Most Exciting Residential Projects

To kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. On October 19th, Dwell Open House gave 300 readers the chance to tour three homes we've featured—all based in Los Angeles, a city that we believe has one of the most dynamic design scenes in the country. The three-hour event highlighted architecturally amazing houses on the east side that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. Hollyhock House The tour kicked off at Barnsdall Art Park, the site of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism. Ticket holders got a chance to step inside the iconic century-old structure featuring contemporary art and design by Ravi GuneWardena, Laun, and Bzippy.

Atwater House If homes are snapshots of our lives at a given point in time, architects Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson’s Atwater Village house is an archive of meaningful moments since they bought the property in 2000. Over time, an initial modest renovation of a tiny dilapidated bungalow turned into a quirky two-story addition capping out at 1,875 square feet. A typical accents include Dutch doors and two large, round windows punctuating a staggered cement-board facade. Inside, walls painted shades of pink and blue cast a colorful glow through the home. "It’s almost done," Rebecca says with a laugh that indicates the 24-year-long project may still be evolving.

Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson bought the property in 2000. Other than a tiny garage, the only thing on the mostly dirt lot was a single, bug-infested tree.

Guests entered the house via a custom bifold front door, which Rebecca designed inspired by the work of English artist Ron King, the founder of Circle Press.





Now a shady haven with a pool, the backyard was once an empty stretch of dirt and weeds.

The primary bedroom features artwork by Judy Kameon and a Scandinavian midcentury pendant designed by Hans-Agne Jakobsson for Swedish brand Ellysett.



Abbott Hill House Isaac Resnikoff calls his design studio Project Room, and it reflects the blends of materials, forms, and finishes that he puzzles together to create furniture and lighting. It fills the house in Highland Park that he built with his partner, creative executive Lizz Wasserman. Designed by her parents, architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly, it’s a work of laid-back artistry with a sense of humor—a family sitting room with a built-in sectional is dubbed the "dank lounge," to give one example. Beyond aesthetics, solar panels, electric appliances, natural ventilation, and breathable walls have allowed the couple to create a net-zero energy home (aside from the electricity they use to charge their electric cars).

The elegantly simple home incorporates passive heating and cooling strategies, such as operable skylights that create a kind of "heat chimney."

While looking for a Ligne Roset Togo Sofa on Craigslist, the homeowners happened upon a "to-go" display sandwich. Isaac—the founder of design studio Project Room—had the idea to turn it into a light.





Guests were eager to document the lacquered plywood that envelops the main floor.

The built-in sectional in the "dank lounge" downstairs is topped with discounted, all-organic blankets from Ikea.



Cummings Estate When architect Chet Callahan first set eyes on his future family home in Los Feliz, he had to squint to see its potential. "I could see that there was this grand lady underneath the crumbling facade, but she was tired and she needed a facelift," says Chet, who leads his own boutique design studio with projects in Los Angeles and beyond. The home, built sometime between 1895 and 1905, ended up getting a bit more than that, with a new foundation, an addition, an office for Chet’s firm, and a dramatic atrium, among other updates to the now 6,500-square-foot structure.

The expansive family home is located in the Los Feliz Estates, a private community located across the street from Griffith Park.

Originally constructed sometime between 1895 and 1905, the Los Feliz home was built by W.E. Cummings, a transplant from Kansas City who opened a boot shop in Los Angeles that eventually grew to become a department store.

Architect Chet Callahan shows tour-goers historic photos of the home and pre-renovation images.

On the top floor, Callahan houses his firm Chet Architecture, where he and his staff work on projects in Los Angeles and beyond.

Part of a new addition, the sleek kitchen offers a stark contrast to the home’s heavily detailed original spaces.