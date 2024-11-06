Dwell Open House: 300 Readers Tour Some of L.A.’s Most Exciting Residential Projects
To kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. On October 19th, Dwell Open House gave 300 readers the chance to tour three homes we've featured—all based in Los Angeles, a city that we believe has one of the most dynamic design scenes in the country. The three-hour event highlighted architecturally amazing houses on the east side that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House.
Hollyhock House
The tour kicked off at Barnsdall Art Park, the site of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism. Ticket holders got a chance to step inside the iconic century-old structure featuring contemporary art and design by Ravi GuneWardena, Laun, and Bzippy.
Atwater House
If homes are snapshots of our lives at a given point in time, architects Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson’s Atwater Village house is an archive of meaningful moments since they bought the property in 2000. Over time, an initial modest renovation of a tiny dilapidated bungalow turned into a quirky two-story addition capping out at 1,875 square feet. A typical accents include Dutch doors and two large, round windows punctuating a staggered cement-board facade. Inside, walls painted shades of pink and blue cast a colorful glow through the home. "It’s almost done," Rebecca says with a laugh that indicates the 24-year-long project may still be evolving.
Abbott Hill House
Isaac Resnikoff calls his design studio Project Room, and it reflects the blends of materials, forms, and finishes that he puzzles together to create furniture and lighting. It fills the house in Highland Park that he built with his partner, creative executive Lizz Wasserman. Designed by her parents, architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly, it’s a work of laid-back artistry with a sense of humor—a family sitting room with a built-in sectional is dubbed the "dank lounge," to give one example. Beyond aesthetics, solar panels, electric appliances, natural ventilation, and breathable walls have allowed the couple to create a net-zero energy home (aside from the electricity they use to charge their electric cars).
Cummings Estate
When architect Chet Callahan first set eyes on his future family home in Los Feliz, he had to squint to see its potential. "I could see that there was this grand lady underneath the crumbling facade, but she was tired and she needed a facelift," says Chet, who leads his own boutique design studio with projects in Los Angeles and beyond. The home, built sometime between 1895 and 1905, ended up getting a bit more than that, with a new foundation, an addition, an office for Chet’s firm, and a dramatic atrium, among other updates to the now 6,500-square-foot structure.
Top photo by Maggie Shannon.
