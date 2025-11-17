Dwell Open House 2025: 350 Readers Tour Some of L.A.’s Most Unforgettable Homes
Showcasing a down-to-the-studs rebuild, a revamped midcentury cabin, and a hillside home with inspired pavilions, Dwell’s second annual Open House: Los Angeles tours on October 18 proved that life in Southern California is like no place else—and the residences we featured all exemplify different ways that a home can engage with the unique landscapes of Los Angeles. The day-long event gave 350 design fans the opportunity to tour some of the city’s most architecturally innovative residences and meet the architects, designers, landscape designers, and homeowners who created them, each embracing the unique conditions of their sites.
Hollyhock House
The crowning jewel of Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House was the tour’s starting point. The flowers that gave the house its name (which were client Aline Barnsdall’s favorites) are everywhere—whether abstracted in the home’s furniture, windows, and ornamental frieze or blooming around the grounds. A new native plant garden by the landscape architecture firm Terremoto and an exhibition of Janna Ireland’s photos of the property make it clear that Wright’s design, which was his first Los Angeles commission and the city’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, remains as vibrant as ever.
Descanso House
Surrounded by fragrant plants selected by Terremoto to blend in with the existing orange, fig, and lemon trees, the Silver Lake home of Australian architect Richard Stampton is testament to the notion that context is everything. After finding a diminutive house built in the 1920s (and barely touched since), Stampton retained the original footprint while carrying out a down-to-the studs renovation that whispers rather than shouts. By detailing the kitchen and bathroom with pink marble and painting the peaked ceilings in shades of yellow, Stampton brought in the colors of Southern California’s sunrises and sunsets.
Lark House
As they were searching for "a tiny house on a big lot" that they could make their own, designer Kathryn McCullough and her husband, Andrew Bulbrook, found an 850-square-foot Mount Washington cabin designed by architect Kemper Nomland, Jr., and built in 1955. Working closely with Taalman Architecture and Terremoto, the couple nearly doubled the size of the house, added a freestanding ADU, and created an outdoor living area as well as a pool. Now, a journey through the hillside home seamlessly oscillates between indoor and outdoor spaces and past and present. "The idea," says Andrew, "was to use the new to shine a light on the old."
San Marino House
The owners of a 1954 Calvin Straub home in San Marino originally reached out to Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt Architects to design a ceramics studio. But over the course of five years, the architects did much more: sensitively updating the house and designing additional pavilions for the 1.4-acre property that echo the home’s Japanese-inspired lines, including a pool house complex with an outdoor kitchen, a guesthouse, and an art studio/library. The goal, Fung says, was for the buildings to remain "deferential to the landscape," a philosophy embraced by the team at Elysian Landscapes, who joined at a later time and contributed to several patios, green roofs, and much of the garden.
