Dwell Open House 2025: 350 Readers Tour Some of L.A.’s Most Unforgettable Homes

Showcasing a down-to-the-studs rebuild, a revamped midcentury cabin, and a hillside home with inspired pavilions, Dwell’s second annual Open House: Los Angeles tours on October 18 proved that life in Southern California is like no place else—and the residences we featured all exemplify different ways that a home can engage with the unique landscapes of Los Angeles. The day-long event gave 350 design fans the opportunity to tour some of the city’s most architecturally innovative residences and meet the architects, designers, landscape designers, and homeowners who created them, each embracing the unique conditions of their sites. Hollyhock House The crowning jewel of Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House was the tour’s starting point. The flowers that gave the house its name (which were client Aline Barnsdall’s favorites) are everywhere—whether abstracted in the home’s furniture, windows, and ornamental frieze or blooming around the grounds. A new native plant garden by the landscape architecture firm Terremoto and an exhibition of Janna Ireland’s photos of the property make it clear that Wright’s design, which was his first Los Angeles commission and the city’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, remains as vibrant as ever.

Dwell Open House: Los Angeles kicked off at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, where ticket holders picked up tote bags with route maps and visited the Hollyhock House before heading out to the other three homes.

Designer Oscar Chang stands beside his Stratum chair. The design won our Best Seat in the House contest, and it will be produced by Vesta Home.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed furnishings, a rug, and art-glass windows for the Hollyhock House, which Aline Barnsdall donated along with just under 12 acres to the City of Los Angeles in 1927.

The temple-like house was influenced by pre-Columbian architecture, notably Mayan and Aztec styles, though some have also described it as Asian or Egyptian. Wright once described the style as a "California Romanza."

Descanso House Surrounded by fragrant plants selected by Terremoto to blend in with the existing orange, fig, and lemon trees, the Silver Lake home of Australian architect Richard Stampton is testament to the notion that context is everything. After finding a diminutive house built in the 1920s (and barely touched since), Stampton retained the original footprint while carrying out a down-to-the studs renovation that whispers rather than shouts. By detailing the kitchen and bathroom with pink marble and painting the peaked ceilings in shades of yellow, Stampton brought in the colors of Southern California’s sunrises and sunsets.

Architect Richard Stampton (left) welcomes visitors in the garden, which was designed by Terremoto with native and drought-tolerant plants. Motorized Warema sunshades in anodized aluminum help keep the house cool.

Stampton shared images of the existing house, which was built in the 1920s and featured a speakeasy bar on the lower level.

Stampton used three shades of yellow paint to bring a golden glow to the light-filled interiors.

Slabs of pink marble warm the kitchen, which is open to the living area. Stampton collaborated with Paul Valentine, who curated the furniture, including pieces by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda.

Pink marble pops up again in the guest bathroom, where Stampton designed and prototyped the door and cabinet handles.

Lark House As they were searching for "a tiny house on a big lot" that they could make their own, designer Kathryn McCullough and her husband, Andrew Bulbrook, found an 850-square-foot Mount Washington cabin designed by architect Kemper Nomland, Jr., and built in 1955. Working closely with Taalman Architecture and Terremoto, the couple nearly doubled the size of the house, added a freestanding ADU, and created an outdoor living area as well as a pool. Now, a journey through the hillside home seamlessly oscillates between indoor and outdoor spaces and past and present. "The idea," says Andrew, "was to use the new to shine a light on the old."

Tucked into a hillside Mount Washington property, the Lark House is surrounded by trees and new landscaping by Terremoto.

A circular porthole window is a vestige of the original cabin, which was designed by architect Kemper Nomland, Jr., and built in 1955.

Architect Linda Taalman and designer-homeowner Kathryn McCullough collaborated to carry the materiality and feel of the original timber-frame, post-and-beam cabin into the additions, as well as the ADU.

Linda Taalman (right) talks with visitors in the dining room, which opens to a large patio overlooking the new pool.

San Marino House The owners of a 1954 Calvin Straub home in San Marino originally reached out to Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt Architects to design a ceramics studio. But over the course of five years, the architects did much more: sensitively updating the house and designing additional pavilions for the 1.4-acre property that echo the home’s Japanese-inspired lines, including a pool house complex with an outdoor kitchen, a guesthouse, and an art studio/library. The goal, Fung says, was for the buildings to remain "deferential to the landscape," a philosophy embraced by the team at Elysian Landscapes, who joined at a later time and contributed to several patios, green roofs, and much of the garden.

In San Marino, Fung + Blatt Architects updated a property with a midcentury home originally designed by Calvin Straub. Besides renovating the main house, pictured here, the firm added a series of pavilions to the landscape.

Architect Alice Fung (right) greets visitors in the dining room, alongside a model of the property.

The architects opened up the kitchen to make it a nexus for family life and entertaining.

The pool house, set in a multilevel complex, opens to a generous deck with an outdoor kitchen. The lower floor holds a spa and a gym.

