Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles
Last year, to kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. Dwell Open House gave a small group of our readers the chance to tour Los Angeles homes we’ve featured and experience them firsthand.
It was such a success that we’re doing it again. The three-hour event will be held on Saturday October 18th, 2025, and include tours of three architecturally amazing houses on the east side that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism.
Read on to learn a little bit about each home, and sign up today—these are private residences, and the guest list is necessarily limited.
Descanso House
Silver Lake
Architect Richard Stampton emphasizes the outdoors in a 1920s house he reworked for himself and his wife.
Lark House
Mount Washington
Taalman Architecture and Terremoto turn a compact cabin into a family retreat.
San Marino House
San Marino
Fung + Blatt develop multiple pavilions surrounding a hillside midcentury home.
Top photo by Mark Mahaney.
