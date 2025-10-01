SubscribeSign In
Dwell Open House 2025: Los AngelesView 8 Photos

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles

Here’s your chance to tour homes featured by Dwell, and experience remarkable architecture in person.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Last year, to kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. Dwell Open House gave a small group of our readers the chance to tour Los Angeles homes we’ve featured and experience them firsthand.

It was such a success that we’re doing it again. The three-hour event will be held on Saturday October 18th, 2025, and include tours of three architecturally amazing houses on the east side that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism.

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 1 of 7 -

Read on to learn a little bit about each home, and sign up today—these are private residences, and the guest list is necessarily limited.

Get Tickets Here

Descanso House

Silver Lake

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 2 of 7 -

Architect Richard Stampton emphasizes the outdoors in a 1920s house he reworked for himself and his wife.

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 3 of 7 -
Lark House

Mount Washington

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 4 of 7 -

Taalman Architecture and Terremoto turn a compact cabin into a family retreat. 

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 5 of 7 -
San Marino House

San Marino

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 6 of 7 -

Fung + Blatt develop multiple pavilions surrounding a hillside midcentury home.

Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles - Photo 7 of 7 -

Get Tickets Here

Top photo by Mark Mahaney.

Published

Topics

Home ToursCalifornian Homes

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.