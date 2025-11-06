Celebrate the Season With Our Gift Guides for Design Freaks

Once again, it is the best—and frequently, most stressful—time of the year, where we celebrate the joy of friends and family via the time-honored tradition of gift giving. This year, we've rounded up a chic selection of presents and tokens of appreciation for everyone in your life, from the pickiest person you know (your cousin Carol) to the one with Dom Perignon taste (your sister, probably). Relax. We've done the work for you. There's a little something for everyone here.