Celebrate the Season With Our Gift Guides for Design Freaks

The holidays come but once a year. These curated lists have a little something for everyone, from affordable picks to the best in show (for your pets).
Once again, it is the best—and frequently, most stressful—time of the year, where we celebrate the joy of friends and family via the time-honored tradition of gift giving. This year, we've rounded up a chic selection of presents and tokens of appreciation for everyone in your life, from the pickiest person you know (your cousin Carol) to the one with Dom Perignon taste (your sister, probably).  Relax. We've done the work for you. There's a little something for everyone here.

Chic Stocking Stuffers Under $25 for the Pickiest Person in Your Life

From a blind box that’s better than a Labubu to a bottle opener inspired by Le Corbusier, these ideas are designed to surprise.

