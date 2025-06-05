SubscribeSign In
Traditional Tiles Steal the Spotlight at This Sun-Drenched $2.2M Duplex in Lisbon

Architect José Adrião paired classic azulejos with white millwork and marble as revamped the 2,400-square-foot home in the city’s Lapa neighborhood.
Location: Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal

Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,216,857)

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Architect: José Adrião Arquitetos

Footprint: 2,400 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms) 

From the Listing Agent: "This bright duplex apartment, renovated by José Adrião, is situated between Estrela Park and Santos in Lisbon, Portugal. At the entrance, a spacious living room flows into the dining area. The space is bathed in natural light, with windows overlooking the surrounding neighborhoods. The kitchen featuring classic azulejo tiles paired with white carpentry. Throughout the apartment, natural wood flooring and minimal white tones create a serene ambiance. Designed with family living in mind, the main floor includes two en suite bedrooms, an extra room, and a guest bathroom. One of the standout features is the attic space on the upper floor. Featuring a traditional adobe structure, this area offers 378 square feet of additional space, including ample storage and a bathroom."

Renovated in 2019, this duplex apartment is located in Lisbon’s Lapa neighborhood near the popular Jardim da Estrela park.&nbsp;

Traditional blue-and-white azulejo tiles define the bright kitchen.&nbsp;

Natural wood floors, large windows, a trio of balconies, and crisp white millwork create an airy, contemporary living space.&nbsp;

One of the apartment’s many windows overlooks an alcove tub.&nbsp;

The finished attic has a flexible layout that can serve a multitude of uses.&nbsp;

Borges Carneiro in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed by Clarisse Guglielmetti of Fantastic Frank for €1,950,000.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

