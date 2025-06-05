Traditional Tiles Steal the Spotlight at This Sun-Drenched $2.2M Duplex in Lisbon
Location: Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal
Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,216,857)
Renovation Date: 2019
Renovation Architect: José Adrião Arquitetos
Footprint: 2,400 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)
From the Listing Agent: "This bright duplex apartment, renovated by José Adrião, is situated between Estrela Park and Santos in Lisbon, Portugal. At the entrance, a spacious living room flows into the dining area. The space is bathed in natural light, with windows overlooking the surrounding neighborhoods. The kitchen featuring classic azulejo tiles paired with white carpentry. Throughout the apartment, natural wood flooring and minimal white tones create a serene ambiance. Designed with family living in mind, the main floor includes two en suite bedrooms, an extra room, and a guest bathroom. One of the standout features is the attic space on the upper floor. Featuring a traditional adobe structure, this area offers 378 square feet of additional space, including ample storage and a bathroom."
Borges Carneiro in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed by Clarisse Guglielmetti of Fantastic Frank for €1,950,000.
