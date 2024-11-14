In London, a Houseboat With Ancient Moorings Hits the Market for £650K

From the Agent: "The Dunregan House is moored off Rotherhithe Street in Central London, and it comes with ancient mooring rights and an off-road private parking space. It is surrounded by maritime history with a unique connection to American history, the Mayflower, and the Pilgrim Fathers. The upper level features a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bath, plus storage. The lower level offers another large living room, a galley kitchen, two bedrooms with en suite baths, and storage."