In London, a Houseboat With Ancient Moorings Hits the Market for £650K

Set on the sandy shoreline where the Mayflower set sail for the US in 1620, Dunregan House comes with four bedrooms, skyline views, and a private parking space.
Text by
Location: London, England

Price: £650,000

Footprint: 1,916 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "The Dunregan House is moored off Rotherhithe Street in Central London, and it comes with ancient mooring rights and an off-road private parking space. It is surrounded by maritime history with a unique connection to American history, the Mayflower, and the Pilgrim Fathers. The upper level features a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bath, plus storage. The lower level offers another large living room, a galley kitchen, two bedrooms with en suite baths, and storage."

Steeped in history, the two-level floating home has easy access to central London.

The houseboat is split into two separate flats, each with open living areas and a deck.

Two bedrooms are located on each level of the houseboat.

Dunregan House features numerous original details, including wood-paneled walls, hardwood floors, and large windows that framing riverfront views.

"The Dunregan houseboat has been permanently in residence on this mooring for 45 years, and there is an option to retain the existing maintenance caretaker with 35+ years experience of this mooring," notes the agent.

