In London, a Houseboat With Ancient Moorings Hits the Market for £650K
Location: London, England
Price: £650,000
Footprint: 1,916 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
From the Agent: "The Dunregan House is moored off Rotherhithe Street in Central London, and it comes with ancient mooring rights and an off-road private parking space. It is surrounded by maritime history with a unique connection to American history, the Mayflower, and the Pilgrim Fathers. The upper level features a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bath, plus storage. The lower level offers another large living room, a galley kitchen, two bedrooms with en suite baths, and storage."
Dunregan House, located in London, England, is currently listed for £650,000. Learn more about the property here.
