This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp
Location: 2764 Outpost Dr., Los Angeles CA
Price: $2,975,000
Year Built: 1941
Architect: Rudolph Schindler
Footprint: 1,662 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 Acres
From the Agent: "The Druckman Residence, designed by Rudolph Schindler in 1941, is a distinguished example of modernist architecture, tacked into the secluded Outpost Estates of the Hollywood Hills. The original owners Dr. Jacob S. Druckman and his wife, Margaret, asked the architect for a house with privacy and plenty of natural light. ‘They liked the site and they wanted to incorporate in their home the privacy obtainable by facing the rooms toward the rear, the woodsiness viewed through large windows, a slope, which would make the home seem like a one-story house from the street and when viewed back like a two-story construction,’ states an article published in the Los Angeles Times in 1948.
Schindler’s original design has been preserved while incorporating modern amenities and refreshing the bathrooms in the spirit of the architect and his idea of a unified Gesamtkunstwerk. The updated spaces include two bathrooms, kitchen surfaces and appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a new walk-in closet in the primary bedroom."
Original plywood cupboards separate the living area from the kitchen.
2764 Outpost Drive in Los Angeles, California is currently listed for $2,975,000 by Lilian Pfaff of Modern California House and William Baker of The Agency.
