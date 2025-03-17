SubscribeSign In
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel RevampView 15 Photos

This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp

The 1941 Druckman Residence has a new pink kitchen, original plywood paneling, and an open living area overlooking the Hollywood Hills.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 2764 Outpost Dr., Los Angeles CA

Price: $2,975,000

 Year Built: 1941

Architect: Rudolph Schindler

Footprint: 1,662 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres

From the Agent: "The Druckman Residence, designed by Rudolph Schindler in 1941, is a distinguished example of modernist architecture, tacked into the secluded Outpost Estates of the Hollywood Hills. The original owners Dr. Jacob S. Druckman and his wife, Margaret, asked the architect for a house with privacy and plenty of natural light. ‘They liked the site and they wanted to incorporate in their home the privacy obtainable by facing the rooms toward the rear, the woodsiness viewed through large windows, a slope, which would make the home seem like a one-story house from the street and when viewed back like a two-story construction,’ states an article published in the Los Angeles Times in 1948. 

Schindler’s original design has been preserved while incorporating modern amenities and refreshing the bathrooms in the spirit of the architect and his idea of a unified Gesamtkunstwerk. The updated spaces include two bathrooms, kitchen surfaces and appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a new walk-in closet in the primary bedroom."

Original plywood cupboards separate the living area from the kitchen.

The home was designed by Rudolph Schindler, a close colleague and occasional rival of fellow Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Richard Neutra.

The home was designed by Rudolph Schindler, a close colleague and occasional rival of fellow Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Richard Neutra.

This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 2 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 3 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 4 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 5 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 6 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 7 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 8 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 9 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 10 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 11 of 14 -
This $3M Rudolph Schindler Midcentury Is Back on the Market After a Pastel Revamp - Photo 12 of 14 -
A backyard pool was added to the hillside five years after the initial construction.

A backyard pool was added to the hillside five years after the initial construction.

The living room flows onto a patio with an outdoor fireplace.

The living room flows onto a patio with an outdoor fireplace.

2764 Outpost Drive in Los Angeles, California is currently listed for $2,975,000 by Lilian Pfaff of Modern California House and William Baker of The Agency.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.