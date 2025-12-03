Drink In Views of Norway’s Archipelago at This Rentable Waterfront Cabin

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Interior Designer: "Along Norway’s wild coast, the archipelago of Lofoten has a distinctive scenery of dramatic mountains and peaks, sheltered inlets, and untouched stretches of land. Against a backdrop of northern lights or endless summer nights, Danish brand Vipp opens its latest bookable guesthouse perched on the rugged and remote seashore of Lofoten’s Storemolla island.

"The Vipp guesthouse resides within True North Lofoten Village, a series of modern Scandinavian lodgings. Norwegian architects Snøhetta have developed the architectural master plan for the resort while Logg Arkitekter is behind the individual units, including the one designated as Vipp guesthouse.

"Step inside the timber cabin and this archipelago escape turns into pure design escapism. Best known for its pedal bins, metal kitchens, and furniture collection, Vipp has shaped an interior that blends comfort, functionality, and clean aesthetics. Like its predecessors, this 13th edition of a Vipp guesthouse enters the orbit of local architecture, industrial modernity, and the splendidness of nature.