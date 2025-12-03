Drink In Views of Norway’s Archipelago at This Rentable Waterfront Cabin
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Lofoten, Norway
Architect: Snøhetta / @snohetta (master plan)
Architect: Logg Arkitekter / @loggarkitekter (cabins)
Footprint: 753 square feet
Landscape Designer: Vaag Arkitekter / @vaag_lofoten
Interior Designer: Vipp with Magne Furuholmen
Photographer: Pia Winther / @piawinther
From the Interior Designer: "Along Norway’s wild coast, the archipelago of Lofoten has a distinctive scenery of dramatic mountains and peaks, sheltered inlets, and untouched stretches of land. Against a backdrop of northern lights or endless summer nights, Danish brand Vipp opens its latest bookable guesthouse perched on the rugged and remote seashore of Lofoten’s Storemolla island.
"The Vipp guesthouse resides within True North Lofoten Village, a series of modern Scandinavian lodgings. Norwegian architects Snøhetta have developed the architectural master plan for the resort while Logg Arkitekter is behind the individual units, including the one designated as Vipp guesthouse.
"Step inside the timber cabin and this archipelago escape turns into pure design escapism. Best known for its pedal bins, metal kitchens, and furniture collection, Vipp has shaped an interior that blends comfort, functionality, and clean aesthetics. Like its predecessors, this 13th edition of a Vipp guesthouse enters the orbit of local architecture, industrial modernity, and the splendidness of nature.
"The True North Village is the brainchild of Magne Furuholmen, Norwegian visual artist and world-renowned musician and composer from the band a-ha. Named after one of a-ha’s iconic songs tributed to Lofoten, the resort is conceived as a retreat aimed at responsible tourism where guests can experience the essence of the north.
"A primarily dark-toned interior punctuated by few key objects and furniture pieces allow the exterior to play a role in the 753-square-foot cabin. Floor to ceiling glazing makes nature take center stage, inviting guests to delve into the Arctic’s natural light display or scout for Lofoten’s singular wildlife. Art pieces by Magne Furuholmen soften the interior and custom versions of both Vipp’s swivel chair and iconic pedal bin from 1939 have been interpreted with artwork by Magne.
"Maritime heritage and modern convenience coincide with the arctic wilderness and offer a one-of-a-kind nature getaway with activities including whale watching, eagle safaris, diving, world-class fishing, ski touring, trekking, and climbing. It doesn’t get any more True North than this."
Published
TopicsCabinsEuropean Homes
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.