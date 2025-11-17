In Savannah, an 1884 Victorian With a Fairytale Facade Asks $2.8M

From the Agent: "Steeped in Savannah’s architectural legacy, this distinguished Victorian residence exemplifies 19th-century craftsmanship and timeless design. Built for Virginia Lloyd Drane and Captain Henry Marty Drane, the home showcases graceful proportions, intricate detailing, and beautifully preserved fireplaces balanced by modern updates throughout. The main house offers four en suite bedrooms—including one on the main level—each a refined retreat blending historic charm with contemporary comfort. A serene side porch opens to a walled garden perfect for entertaining, while rare off-street parking enhances convenience. Located in Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, this residence offers walkable access to Forsyth Park, fine dining, and cultural landmarks."