In Savannah, an 1884 Victorian With a Fairytale Facade Asks $2.8M
Location: 222 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, Georgia
Price: $2,850,000
Year Built: 1884
Renovation Date: 2020
Footprint: 4,558 square feet (6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.18 Acres
From the Agent: "Steeped in Savannah’s architectural legacy, this distinguished Victorian residence exemplifies 19th-century craftsmanship and timeless design. Built for Virginia Lloyd Drane and Captain Henry Marty Drane, the home showcases graceful proportions, intricate detailing, and beautifully preserved fireplaces balanced by modern updates throughout. The main house offers four en suite bedrooms—including one on the main level—each a refined retreat blending historic charm with contemporary comfort. A serene side porch opens to a walled garden perfect for entertaining, while rare off-street parking enhances convenience. Located in Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, this residence offers walkable access to Forsyth Park, fine dining, and cultural landmarks."
222 E Gwinnett Street in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $2,850,000 by Andrew Cosey of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty.
