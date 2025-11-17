SubscribeSign In
In Savannah, an 1884 Victorian With a Fairytale Facade Asks $2.8M

The colorful home is topped with a turret, and it comes with a large side porch, multiple fireplaces, and a carriage house.
Location: 222 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, Georgia

Price: $2,850,000

Year Built: 1884

Renovation Date: 2020

Footprint: 4,558 square feet (6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 Acres

From the Agent: "Steeped in Savannah’s architectural legacy, this distinguished Victorian residence exemplifies 19th-century craftsmanship and timeless design. Built for Virginia Lloyd Drane and Captain Henry Marty Drane, the home showcases graceful proportions, intricate detailing, and beautifully preserved fireplaces balanced by modern updates throughout. The main house offers four en suite bedrooms—including one on the main level—each a refined retreat blending historic charm with contemporary comfort. A serene side porch opens to a walled garden perfect for entertaining, while rare off-street parking enhances convenience. Located in Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, this residence offers walkable access to Forsyth Park, fine dining, and cultural landmarks."

A large living room with an elaborate chandelier sits at the front of the house.

The living room and the bedroom above it both have bay windows.

The home’s interiors are dotted with historic fireplaces.

A two-unit carriage house sits in the backyard.

The home’s porch is oriented toward the side garden for privacy.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

