Dramatic Angles Define This $5M Marcel Sedletzky Home Near Carmel
Location: 50 La Rancheria, Carmel Valley, California
Price: $4,995,000
Architect: Marcel Sedletzky
Year Built: 1971
Footprint: 4,091 square feet (five bedrooms, six baths)
Lot Size: 1.23 acres
From the Agent: "Discover the epitome of luxury and tranquility in this stunning, architecturally significant home designed by renowned architect Marcel Sedletzky. Nestled on a sprawling 1.35-acre lot in the La Rancheria neighborhood of Carmel Valley, this meticulously manicured property offers a serene retreat, where the organic design of the home harmonizes with the natural beauty of the environment. Seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing. Expansive windows offer a view of the pool and surrounding oak grove. There’s a separate guesthouse, wine cellar, game room, workshop, and ample storage space. Car enthusiasts will appreciate a three-car garage along with a two-car carport. With this prime location enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants, wine tasting, and local events. Experience the quintessential California lifestyle in this extraordinary home."
50 La Rancheria in Carmel Valley, California is currently listed for $4,995,000 by Courtney Stanley and Skip Marquard of Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Valley Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
