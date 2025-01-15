Dramatic Angles Define This $5M Marcel Sedletzky Home Near Carmel

From the Agent: "Discover the epitome of luxury and tranquility in this stunning, architecturally significant home designed by renowned architect Marcel Sedletzky. Nestled on a sprawling 1.35-acre lot in the La Rancheria neighborhood of Carmel Valley, this meticulously manicured property offers a serene retreat, where the organic design of the home harmonizes with the natural beauty of the environment. Seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing. Expansive windows offer a view of the pool and surrounding oak grove. There’s a separate guesthouse, wine cellar, game room, workshop, and ample storage space. Car enthusiasts will appreciate a three-car garage along with a two-car carport. With this prime location enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants, wine tasting, and local events. Experience the quintessential California lifestyle in this extraordinary home."