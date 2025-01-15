New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Dramatic Angles Define This $5M Marcel Sedletzky Home Near Carmel

Listed for the first time, the 1971 gem has a monolithic fireplace, stained glass windows, and a steeply pitched roofline.
Text by
Location: 50 La Rancheria, Carmel Valley, California

Price: $4,995,000

Architect: Marcel Sedletzky

Year Built: 1971

Footprint: 4,091 square feet (five bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 1.23 acres 

From the Agent: "Discover the epitome of luxury and tranquility in this stunning, architecturally significant home designed by renowned architect Marcel Sedletzky. Nestled on a sprawling 1.35-acre lot in the La Rancheria neighborhood of Carmel Valley, this meticulously manicured property offers a serene retreat, where the organic design of the home harmonizes with the natural beauty of the environment. Seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing. Expansive windows offer a view of the pool and surrounding oak grove. There’s a separate guesthouse, wine cellar, game room, workshop, and ample storage space. Car enthusiasts will appreciate a three-car garage along with a two-car carport. With this prime location enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants, wine tasting, and local events. Experience the quintessential California lifestyle in this extraordinary home."

This is the first time the Marcel Sedletzky–designed home has hit the market.

A completely tiled bathroom blurs the line between the shower and the rest of the room.

Stained glass accents and a monolithic hearth adorn the large living area.

The home is nestled in an oak grove, and every window looks onto lush greenery.

The home’s angular massing is expressed inside through sloped ceilings and large expanses of glass.

50 La Rancheria in Carmel Valley, California is currently listed for $4,995,000 by Courtney Stanley and Skip Marquard of Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Valley Brokerage.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

