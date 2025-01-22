You Can Own a Former Dwell Cover Star for $1.5M
Location: 25 Ritchie Ave PH510, Toronto, Canada
Price: $2,198,00 CAD (approximately $1,533,445 USD)
Year Built: 2011
Architect: David Peterson
Footprint: 2,000 interior square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 3,800 square feet
From the Agent: "Both a family home and an acclaimed art gallery, this fully customized penthouse, designed in collaboration with architect David Peterson, offers approximately 2,000 well-appointed interior square feet distributed over two floors. Upon entry, an open-riser staircase and custom Bocci 14.1 Globe Chandelier, created by Omer Arbel specifically for this home, instantly greet you. The entertaining space exudes panoramic serenity with jaw-dropping city views to the east and tranquil, sun-drenched garden views to the west. The terrace includes a professionally landscaped garden, green roof, irrigation system, infrared sauna, and outdoor kitchen. The lower level features three private bedrooms and a spacious library which includes a full wall of custom millwork. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom. The guest bedroom includes a custom, built-in Murphy bed and wardrobe system."
Read more about the Toronto house on Dwell.
25 Ritchie Ave, PH510 in Toronto is listed for $2,198,000 CAD (approximately $1,533,445 USD) by Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.