You Can Own a Former Dwell Cover Star for $1.5M

Showcased in our September 2012 issue, the condo has a huge roof terrace and a 2,000-square-foot interior designed for entertaining and displaying art.
Text by
Location: 25 Ritchie Ave PH510, Toronto, Canada

Price: $2,198,00 CAD (approximately $1,533,445 USD)

Year Built: 2011

Architect: David Peterson

Footprint: 2,000 interior square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 3,800 square feet 

From the Agent: "Both a family home and an acclaimed art gallery, this fully customized penthouse, designed in collaboration with architect David Peterson, offers approximately 2,000 well-appointed interior square feet distributed over two floors. Upon entry, an open-riser staircase and custom Bocci 14.1 Globe Chandelier, created by Omer Arbel specifically for this home, instantly greet you. The entertaining space exudes panoramic serenity with jaw-dropping city views to the east and tranquil, sun-drenched garden views to the west. The terrace includes a professionally landscaped garden, green roof, irrigation system, infrared sauna, and outdoor kitchen. The lower level features three private bedrooms and a spacious library which includes a full wall of custom millwork. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom. The guest bedroom includes a custom, built-in Murphy bed and wardrobe system."

Read more about the Toronto house on Dwell.

The home is split into two levels, with the private areas on the first floor and the living room, dining area, and kitchen on the second.

The 1,800-square-foot terrace includes a landscaped green roof, a sauna, and an outdoor kitchen.

The condominium is located in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighborhood, a couple of blocks from High Park and the shops on Roncesvalles Avenue.

The current owner, Dr. Kenneth Montague, has outfitted the space as a gallery to exhibit what he calls "one of&nbsp;Canada’s largest, privately owned contemporary art collections focusing on exploring African diasporic culture and contemporary Black life."

The home was originally featured in the September 2012 issue of Dwell.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

