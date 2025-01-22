You Can Own a Former Dwell Cover Star for $1.5M

From the Agent: "Both a family home and an acclaimed art gallery, this fully customized penthouse, designed in collaboration with architect David Peterson, offers approximately 2,000 well-appointed interior square feet distributed over two floors. Upon entry, an open-riser staircase and custom Bocci 14.1 Globe Chandelier, created by Omer Arbel specifically for this home, instantly greet you. The entertaining space exudes panoramic serenity with jaw-dropping city views to the east and tranquil, sun-drenched garden views to the west. The terrace includes a professionally landscaped garden, green roof, irrigation system, infrared sauna, and outdoor kitchen. The lower level features three private bedrooms and a spacious library which includes a full wall of custom millwork. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom. The guest bedroom includes a custom, built-in Murphy bed and wardrobe system."

