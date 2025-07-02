This Duplex in Croatia Takes Inspiration From the Eames House

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: " The lots on which these houses stand intentionally diverge from conventional urban planning guidelines regarding building density, land utilization, building height, and parking requirements. Rather than conforming to these norms, the project embraces a vision of reimagining the green foothills of Zagreb for a lower-density residential typology—favoring smaller volumes, lower structures, a gentler footprint, and larger plots. In this way, the house becomes a case study proposing a new form of urban decency for the city.

"Instead of maximizing the permitted gross built area of 6,485 square feet per lot, each of the two residential units contains just 1,937 square feet of living space. Departing from the typical vertical distribution by floors, commonly used for multigenerational housing in this context, the project establishes a horizontal multigenerational living arrangement across two adjacent lots. The houses are positioned side by side rather than stacked, with a space between them acting as a cohesive, integrative communal zone.

"A defining wall along the street creates a threshold, establishing a transitional zone that generates an interactive space on the opposite side. The northwest façade, facing the street, remains largely closed—shielding the interior from noise, wind, and unwanted views. In contrast, the southeast side of the house opens fully toward the garden, embracing greenery, sunlight, and panoramic city views.

"The design draws from personal encounters with influential buildings. Villa Barbaro by Andrea Palladio inspired the disciplined symmetry of the house, while the Eames House/Studio influenced the concept of a unifying atrium and spatial duality. Thomas Jefferson’s University of Virginia campus influenced the relationship to the terrain and the classical rhythm of the facades. The L.A. Case Study Houses provided reference points in terms of construction techniques methods and dynamic relationship with the urban landscape, particularly panoramic vistas toward the city.