Donald Wexler’s Palm Springs Home Is on the Market for $3.8M

From the Agent: "On almost a third of an acre in fashionable Movie Colony East, two blocks from Ruth Hardy Park, the architect’s own home remains a testament to the timelessness of midcentury-modern design. Donald Wexler is widely considered the father of desert architecture in the Coachella Valley, famous for the Palm Springs International Airport, the Dinah Shore estate, and the innovative Steel Development Houses that dot the northern edge of the city. Here in the home where he and his family lived for almost 40 years, the architect employed a softer touch with an all-wood structure. In a collaborative intervention by Donald Wexler himself, architect Lance O’Donnell, and interior designer Darren Brown, the home was completely remodeled from top to bottom. The site itself is completely private, surrounded by a hedgerow, and invisible from the street. Inside, however, the property opens up to the house, surrounded by ancient boulders and a mature landscape of native plants, most likely the unsubstantiated work of designer Antone Dalu, who worked on most of Wexler’s projects in the 1950s. A substantial black-bottom swimming pool and detached spa offer views of the San Jacinto mountains in the distance."