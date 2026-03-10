Budget Breakdown: They Turned a B.C. Corner Store Into a Home—and Just Had to Keep the Pepsi Sign

They used to be places where you might grab a Coke or a quart of milk. But in some residential pockets of North America, corner stores that have sat vacant are turning out to be prime real estate not for proprietors but for homeowners disillusioned by prohibitively expensive housing markets. This story and two others—one in Phoenix, and another in the San Francisco Bay Area—share how clever owners applied pluck and perseverance to turn disused mom-and-pops into dream homes that, dollar for dollar, beat out anything they could have found doomscrolling on Zillow.