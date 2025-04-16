SubscribeSign In
Dolly Parton Penned Songs at This California Cabin, Now for Sale at $768K

The Queen of Country’s former getaway comes with a boulder in the living room and a guitar-shaped toilet seat.
Location: 25300 Pine Crest Ave, Idyllwild, California

Price: $768,000

Year Built: 1966

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 Acres

From the Agent: "Dolly Parton’s former Idyllwild retreat! If walls could sing, this charming three-story mountain retreat would be humming a country tune. Recently owned by the one and only Dolly Parton, this home is as full of character as the Queen of Country herself. It has a primary suite, a guest bedroom, and a spacious loft that sleeps five—and it was Dolly’s favorite spot to write and play her music. Nestled along a peaceful seasonal creek and just a short stroll to town, this private escape offers the perfect mix of tranquility and convenience. Locals still share fond memories of Dolly’s time in Idyllwild, where she was known for her kindness and down-to-earth spirit. Designed with chalet-style flair, this home features soaring, wood-beamed ceilings, woodsy details, and a spacious deck where you can soak in the forest views. A brand-new roof ensures it’s ready for its next chapter, while the serene creekside setting adds to its magic. This is more than a home-it’s a piece of music history, a true mountain retreat, and a dream getaway waiting for its next storyteller."

The deck overlooks Tahquitz Peak, one of Idyllwild’s famed geological formations.  

The decor, picked by Dolly Parton, is included with the purchase of the home.

The staircase was commissioned for the home from local artist Dore Capitani.  

A loft with built-in beds is tucked under the eaves, overlooking the living room.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

