Dolly Parton Penned Songs at This California Cabin, Now for Sale at $768K

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 Acres

From the Agent: "Dolly Parton’s former Idyllwild retreat! If walls could sing, this charming three-story mountain retreat would be humming a country tune. Recently owned by the one and only Dolly Parton, this home is as full of character as the Queen of Country herself. It has a primary suite, a guest bedroom, and a spacious loft that sleeps five—and it was Dolly’s favorite spot to write and play her music. Nestled along a peaceful seasonal creek and just a short stroll to town, this private escape offers the perfect mix of tranquility and convenience. Locals still share fond memories of Dolly’s time in Idyllwild, where she was known for her kindness and down-to-earth spirit. Designed with chalet-style flair, this home features soaring, wood-beamed ceilings, woodsy details, and a spacious deck where you can soak in the forest views. A brand-new roof ensures it’s ready for its next chapter, while the serene creekside setting adds to its magic. This is more than a home-it’s a piece of music history, a true mountain retreat, and a dream getaway waiting for its next storyteller."