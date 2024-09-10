Do Not Disturb

SubscribeSign In
The style and sound of your home hinge on the quality of your interior doors.
During the pandemic, our homes became practically everything to us: home gyms, office spaces, and calm oases from our busy lives. Unwanted noises—whether from your partner on a competing conference call or the whirring of the washer/dryer—can easily overwhelm what should be a sanctuary, often because of sounds passing through standard hollow core doors that lack effective sound dampening.

Switching your interior doors to solid core can make an immediate difference in the look and sound of your home. Masonite’s solid core collection not only offers superior noise-reducing quality, it also comes prefinished in a series of standard colors or primed and paintable for a custom look.

A leader in interior and exterior doors, Masonite prides itself on making doors that do more: Its solid core doors are made with 70 percent more sound-dampening material than standard hollow core versions. The extra material not only helps create quieter spaces, it prevents warping and shrinking. Plus, each door is backed by a seven-year limited warranty.

Most recently, Masonite announced the Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Interior Door, whose attractive profile matches any home style but particularly sings in a craftsman-style home.

From more traditional flat flush styles that sit in line with the door frame to contemporary molded designs featuring a large variety of panels and designs, Masonite’s solid core options are designed with the busy home in mind—and their thoughtful construction makes them a sound decision for any home.

