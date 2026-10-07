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Eichler Homes Are Rare in San Francisco. Here’s a Stunner for $3.5MView 15 Photos

Eichler Homes Are Rare in San Francisco. Here’s a Stunner for $3.5M

The famed developer built about 100 single-family residences in the city—and this Diamond Heights midcentury comes with a custom Henrybuilt kitchen and a garden designed by Terremoto.
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Location: 190 Amber Street, San Francisco, California

Price: $3,495,000

Footprint: 2,534 square feet (4 beds, 2.5 baths)

Year Built: 1962

Architect: Claude Oakland

From the Listing: "Here’s a rare opportunity to own an iconic Eichler home in Diamond Heights, where timeless midcentury-modern architecture meets thoughtful contemporary updates. Designed by architect Claude Oakland for developer Joseph Eichler, the home sits within the only single-family Eichler enclave in San Francisco. Original details and warm woodwork preserve the home’s authentic character, while a beautifully remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms introduce a refined, modern sensibility. A private front courtyard sets the tone, opening to an expansive main level designed for both everyday living and entertaining. Adjacent to the main living space, an oversize office (or fourth bedroom) features built-in desks, abundant natural light, and direct access to the outdoors. At the heart of the home is an exceptionally large garden, reimagined by landscape architecture firm Terremoto, that connects the main living spaces and creates a truly private oasis. Designed for entertaining and relaxation, it features a stainless-steel soaking tub, herb garden, an Ipe wood deck with matching Ipe perimeter fencing, and multiple sitting areas. Back inside, a powder room, storage room, and additional closets complete the main level. The spacious primary suite features a walk-in closet with space for a home gym and direct access to a private deck. Additional storage and a conveniently located laundry area add functionality to this ideal bedroom level. An easily accessible one-car garage completes this wonderful, move-in ready home."

This recently updated home was designed in 1962 by architect Claude Oakland for famed real estate developer Joseph Eichler.&nbsp;

This recently updated home was designed in 1962 by architect Claude Oakland for famed real estate developer Joseph Eichler. 

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Floor-to-ceiling windows and large, operable glass doors seamlessly connect the home to the exterior.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling windows and large, operable glass doors seamlessly connect the home to the exterior.  

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The living room features a woodburning fireplace.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The living room features a woodburning fireplace.  

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The home occupies a rare extra-wide, double-size lot with views to the south.&nbsp;

The home occupies a rare extra-wide, double-size lot with views to the south. 

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&nbsp;Just off the living and dining room, a custom Henrybuilt kitchen is another recent addition.&nbsp;

 Just off the living and dining room, a custom Henrybuilt kitchen is another recent addition. 

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Three bedrooms and two recently updated bathrooms complete the second level.&nbsp;

Three bedrooms and two recently updated bathrooms complete the second level. 

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190 Amber Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $3,495,000 by Lamisse Droubi of the Droubi Team at City Real Estate.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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