You Can Now Take a Frank Lloyd Wright Cruise—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Musk’s sci-fi city sparks backlash in Texas, a $5 million Brooklyn townhouse becomes a protest piece, micro-units promise connection for lonely Gen Zers, and more.
- Victory Cruise Lines just announced a series of voyages offering excursions to iconic Frank Lloyd Wright sites in Chicago, Detroit, and beyond. Is this the dream sail architecture lovers have been waiting for? (Travel + Leisure)
Elon Musk’s rocket compound in Texas, called Starbase, just became an incorporated city after it was voted in with 97 percent support; its population is mostly employed by SpaceX. But what feels like like a sci-fi frontier to space fans isn’t being viewed quite as favorably by other locals. (The Guardian)
- San Francisco recently turned the Great Highway, a two-mile stretch at its western edge, into Sunset Dunes, the state’s largest pedestrian project. It has since sparked joy for joggers, surfers, and hammock-loungers, but fury from some drivers who have been forced to reroute. Here’s how the new park has ignited a fight over who really owns the road. (The New York Times)
- A $5 million townhouse built on spec in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill has become a lightning rod for the neighborhood after a mystery person slapped it with a mock museum plaque that turned it into an exhibit critiquing the city’s housing crisis. (The New York Times)
Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic isn’t just emotional, it’s architectural. As U.S. cities revive the once-outlawed micro-unit, these compact homes, with affordable prices and communal spaces, might be the blueprint for connection in a generation starved of it. (Dwell)
Top image courtesy of Victory Cruise Lines
