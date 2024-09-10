Designer Joseph Algieri’s Off-the-Wall Work Starts With This Cinder Block

In 2015, I quit my day job on the visual team at a department store and got a studio space in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. I had worked with interior designers and lighting companies and had done some ceramics, but I wanted to use my background in industrial design to focus on my own work. The studio was in this dilapidated building with other artist spaces and residences and a yeshiva on the ground floor. There was a crooked wooden staircase going up to the roof, where I would take smoke breaks. Other people would go up there to party or work on projects and leave things behind. I didn’t have a ton of money, so I would improvise with stuff I found there.

One day I discovered this cinder block and three others like it. They don’t look like standard, double-vaulted cinder blocks—they have only one huge cavity. I saw potential in them as tools because of their shape and weight. Because I don’t have employees or assistants, and some of the stuff I design is precarious and improvised, I knew I needed something to prop things up or clamp things to.