Zillow’s Plan to Ban Private Listings—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
In the news: Florida greenlights ADUs, a New York neighborhood’s feud with a local music venue, Dwell staffers report from Milan Design Week, and more.
- The Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to be built to boost affordable housing in the state. It also adopted amendments to streamline tenant screening and block ADUs from being used as short-term rentals. (Orlando Business Journal)
- Built as a tranquil retreat within NYC a century ago, Forest Hills Gardens is now caught in a battle over concerts at the revived Forest Hills Stadium, where noise violations, lawsuits, and dueling petitions are stirring resentment. Even as neighbors gripe, a last-minute deal with the NYPD means shows from Phish, Hozier, and more will go on—for now. (The New York Times)
- Compass and other real estate brokerages have been listing homes privately, but now Zillow is clapping back. The company says it will ban any listings that have been privately marketed before hitting Multiple Listing Services, stepping up a fight over off-market real estate and attempting to force greater transparency in how homes are sold. (Yahoo)
- Porsche heir Wolfgang Porsche plans to build a private tunnel to his $9 million Salzburg villa, and many on the political left are crying foul as the city grapples with rising living costs. The countdown is on until the town council votes next month on whether to approve the tycoon’s controversial project. (The Wall Street Journal)
- In a whirlwind eight-hour sprint through Milan Design Week, Dwell’s visual media producer, Ian Zunt, captured everything from cork-built lounges to reissued Ligne Roset classics, while Alex Casto, Dwell’s visuals editor, covered the revelatory edge of emerging designers at Alcova. Their hot takes sparked a heated debate over what truly stole the show at Salone. (Dwell)
