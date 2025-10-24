NYC’s Floating Pool Might Finally Open—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Born from a 2010 Kickstarter and countless rounds of testing, New York’s +Pool is closer than ever to turning a small part of the East River into a public swimming pool, with opening targeted for 2027. Here’s where things now stand with the long-anticipated project. (Domus)

The A.I. boom is driving San Francisco rents up faster than any other U.S. city, with start-ups snapping up luxury units to keep talent within walking distance of the office. Average rents have now topped $3,300, leaving regular renters scrambling to find an apartment at all. (The New York Times)

Brightline’s sleek Miami-to-Orlando train has been hailed as the glamorous future of U.S. high-speed travel, but a new investigation reveals it’s also the deadliest major passenger railroad in the country, with 182 fatalities since 2018. Here’s why many are calling it the "Death Train." (The Atlantic)