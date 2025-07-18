Country Clubs Come to the City—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- "Urban country clubs" are reimagining family time by merging coworking lounges, Pilates studios, and rooftop bars with Montessori-style play zones and curated childcare. At places like House of Wonder in Clinton Hill, The Beginning in Brooklyn Heights, and Cocoon in Tribeca, the Soho House crowd—now with children—can sip rosé while their toddlers do yoga. (Curbed)
A push to legalize coach houses and granny flats in Chicago hit a wall Wednesday after two city council members invoked a parliamentary procedure to delay the vote until fall, despite support from the mayor and a successful pilot program. The measure, if eventually passed, will aim to ease the housing crisis. (WTTW News)
Senegal has officially pulled the plug on R&B singer Akon’s $6 billion Wakanda-inspired city after years of delays. Instead, the land will be used for a $1.2 billion state-backed resort to boost the country’s tourism economy. (Bloomberg)
Homes.com is drawing ire from real estate agents after it mailed brochures directly to sellers asking them to pay up to $900 to "boost" their listings. The brochures often used agents’ photos and branding without permission. (Inman)
As Trump’s "Big Beautiful Bill" guts Medicaid and threatens insurance for up to 17 million Americans, experts warn of a surge in medical debt–driven evictions and foreclosures. (Dwell)
Top photo by Leticia Almeida
