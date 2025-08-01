SubscribeSign In
An Entire Island Nation’s Plan to Relocate—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Buffalo’s Art Deco train station is slated for a $300 million revival, San Francisco’s surprising lean into car culture, and more.
  • As rising sea levels threaten to swallow Tuvalu within 25 years, the Pacific island nation is preparing a visa program to relocate its population to Australia. Here’s how the country is fighting to preserve both its people and its sovereignty before it’s too late. (Wired)
  • Buffalo’s long-abandoned Art Deco train station, Buffalo Central Terminal, is getting a $300 million renovation. The restoration aims to reconnect the crumbling landmark with its East Side neighbors without fueling displacement, but some locals see it as gentrification in disguise. (Bloomberg)

  • Gustaf Westman’s candy-colored Stockholm flat is now up for grabs via Kindred’s home-swapping platform. The cult-favorite Swedish designer’s playful, pastel style has gone viral for its joyful embrace of creative chaos. (House Beautiful)

San Francisco is favoring cars over public transit, a trend that could grow exponentially.

  • Despite its image of a place that champions public transit, San Francisco is drifting into car-city territory, with vehicle use rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. Here’s how the so-called "vroom loop"—where more drivers in turn fuel policies that favor cars—threatens to reshape the city’s future. (The San Francisco Standard)

  • California once led the rooftop solar revolution but now, under Governor Gavin Newsom, it’s blocking it. The state has slashed incentives and tanked new installations, sparking backlash from environmentalists who say the greenest solution is being buried in red tape. (Mother Jones)

