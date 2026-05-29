Why Thousands of Chicago Home Listings Vanished—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Thousands of Chicago home listings seemingly disappeared from Zillow and Trulia this week after a legal fight with Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) over private "pocket listings" cut the platforms off from the major regional multiple listing service. Here’s how consumers could be the ones to lose out. (Chicago Sun Times)
A white-only development in the Ozarks is facing its first major legal challenge after a rejected applicant—a white, Christian woman with Jewish ancestry—sued the group for allegedly violating federal fair housing and civil rights laws. (The New York Times)
British architect Hugh Broughton has become an influential designer in Antarctica, creating futuristic, pod-like research stations built to survive shifting ice shelves, brutal weather, and even meddlesome elephant seals. His firm’s polar-designs are helping define a new architectural language, on the ice. (CNN)
Trump’s nearly $20 million project to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in "American Flag Blue" has people wondering whether the landmark now resembles a swimming pool more than a solemn national monument. The makeover sparked a heated aesthetic and legal debate on the various shades of blue, and what they are meant to symbolize. (The Washington Post)
The curators of next year’s Venice Architecture Biennale, Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu, are urging architects to confront the climate crisis, crumbling infrastructure, and the rise of AI by getting back to the work of building itself. As their title reads, simply "do architecture"—perhaps a way of calling out 2025’s "messy" Biennale. (Dwell)
Top photo by halbergman/Getty Images
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