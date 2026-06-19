How One Oklahoma City Is Building Homes Fast—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Claremore, Oklahoma, is speeding up the home-building process by offering free, preapproved house plans that let builders secure permits in as little as 24 hours. Housing advocates say the model could help tackle the housing shortage, and cities and states across the country are already moving to try out similar programs. (The Washington Post)

Zaha Hadid Architects has officially rebranded as ZHA. The firm announced the name change following a court ruling that also allowed it to end its licensing agreement with the Zaha Hadid Foundation, bringing years of legal disputes over the famous architect’s estate and legacy to a close. (The Architect's Newspaper)

L.A. has zhuzhed-up 19 public parks for World Cup watch parties, an effort that, above the sod, gives the impression of thriving outdoor spaces. But critics are crying foul over disinvestment in the parks system by city leaders, pointing out slashed budgets, staff shortages, and millions of dollars in deferred maintenance. Here’s why flashy upgrades for sporting events can’t mask the strain of chronic underinvestment. (Torched)