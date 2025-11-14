New York’s Breuer Building Is Back—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

The White House is pitching a 50-year mortgage as a way to chip away at the market’s affordability crisis, promising lower monthly payments even as critics warn it could inflate prices and keep buyers in debt longer. Here’s why the proposal is an ambitious, and risky, attempt to get the market moving. ( Fortune )

New York’s last cobblestone streets are hanging on thanks to a small crew of bricklayers, hired by the Transportation Department and specially trained, who still set each block by hand. With only 15 miles of cobblestone streets left in the city, their painstaking work keeps an iconic slice of its history intact. (The New York Times)