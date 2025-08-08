Sicily Is Getting a €13.5 Billion Bridge—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Italy just greenlit a €13.5 billion plan to build the world’s longest single-span bridge across the Strait of Messina, connecting Sicily to the mainland. Environmentalists are calling it a "colossal waste of money," but supporters say the project could bring jobs and boost Southern Italy’s economy. (The Guardian)

Across the U.S., cities are ditching the grid and embracing the wonky. Zoning reforms are unlocking hundreds of overlooked triangle slivers, crescent scraps, and strangely shaped lots for small-scale, multifamily housing in hopes of easing the nation’s housing crisis. (The New York Times)

Roundabouts may decrease crashes, carbon, and commute times, but in Ashland, Kentucky, a $9 million plan to build more of them cost local officials their jobs and stirred up a full-blown culture war. (Bloomberg)