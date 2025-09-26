Why Singapore Is Getting Serious About Shade—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Singapore is harnessing the power of shade, weaving covered walkways, tree-lined boulevards, and towering shadows into its urban planning to fight the heat. Here’s how the city is proving that shade infrastructure can make a difference in climate change. (BBC)
New York is betting big on manufactured homes with a $50 million pilot program, fast-tracking 200 modular builds for low- and middle-income families in an attempt to offset the state’s housing crisis. (The New York Times)
Once a fringe movement, YIMBY has gone mainstream, drawing governors, Congress members, and deep-pocketed donors to its New Haven summit. But as its "more housing, fewer rules about where it can be built" rallying cry expands, the movement risks splintering. (Slate)
Atlanta turned a flood-prone neighborhood into Cook Park, a 16-acre "sponge" that doubles as a playground, soaking up million of gallons of water during hurricanes. (The New York Times)
Zillow’s new affordability ranking puts Pittsburg at the top, while Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and other coastal cities stay out of reach—even when mortgages are set to zero-percent interest. Increasingly, homeownership is feeling like a mirage for many middle-income families. (The Washington Post)
Top photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images.
