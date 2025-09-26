SubscribeSign In
Why Singapore Is Getting Serious About Shade—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Atlanta builds a “sponge park” to fight flooding, YIMBY goes mainstream, and more.
  • Singapore is harnessing the power of shade, weaving covered walkways, tree-lined boulevards, and towering shadows into its urban planning to fight the heat. Here’s how the city is proving that shade infrastructure can make a difference in climate change. (BBC)

  • New York is betting big on manufactured homes with a $50 million pilot program, fast-tracking 200 modular builds for low- and middle-income families in an attempt to offset the state’s housing crisis. (The New York Times)

  • Once a fringe movement, YIMBY has gone mainstream, drawing governors, Congress members, and deep-pocketed donors to its New Haven summit. But as its "more housing, fewer rules about where it can be built" rallying cry expands, the movement risks splintering. (Slate)

  • Atlanta turned a flood-prone neighborhood into Cook Park, a 16-acre "sponge" that doubles as a playground, soaking up million of gallons of water during hurricanes. (The New York Times)

In more and more cities, even a zero-interest mortgage rate wouldn’t make homeownership affordable.

  • Zillow’s new affordability ranking puts Pittsburg at the top, while Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and other coastal cities stay out of reach—even when mortgages are set to zero-percent interest. Increasingly, homeownership is feeling like a mirage for many middle-income families. (The Washington Post)

Top photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images.

