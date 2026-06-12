A Big CA Housing Bill Will Soon Take Effect—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 79, a bill that will override local zoning to allow the construction of housing near major transit. The law is set to take effect on July 1 of this year, and some estimate it could add 1.5 million homes. But Los Angeles is already taking measures to dull its impact. (The Los Angeles Times)

Senate Democrats are questioning whether millions in national park entry fees were diverted from park maintenance to fund Trump’s D.C. beautification projects, including renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Adam Schiff plans to launch an inquiry into the issue, demanding greater transparency from the Interior Department. (The Hill)

A new AI real estate app is promising buyers a 30-second analysis of any listing, from valuation scores to estimated ownership costs. But its creator insists the platform is designed to complement, not replace, the work of real estate agents and how they help the buyer. (Inc.)