A Big CA Housing Bill Will Soon Take Effect—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 79, a bill that will override local zoning to allow the construction of housing near major transit. The law is set to take effect on July 1 of this year, and some estimate it could add 1.5 million homes. But Los Angeles is already taking measures to dull its impact. (The Los Angeles Times)
Senate Democrats are questioning whether millions in national park entry fees were diverted from park maintenance to fund Trump’s D.C. beautification projects, including renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Adam Schiff plans to launch an inquiry into the issue, demanding greater transparency from the Interior Department. (The Hill)
A new AI real estate app is promising buyers a 30-second analysis of any listing, from valuation scores to estimated ownership costs. But its creator insists the platform is designed to complement, not replace, the work of real estate agents and how they help the buyer. (Inc.)
Philip Johnson’s first residential commission, Booth House in Bedford, New York, is getting a second life thanks to a $2.5 million restoration led by an architect-builder duo determined to preserve the modernist landmark. After sitting vacant for more than a decade, the home could return to the market by 2027. (The New York Times)
One of Britain’s most expensive homes—a $210 million, 45 room mansion in Knightsbridge—has been empty for years, while its only "resident" is an unhoused man living under a makeshift shelter on the front porch. The scene is a surreal representation of London’s housing crisis, where luxury properties are treated as investments rather than homes to, well, live in. (The Guardian)
Top photo by Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
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