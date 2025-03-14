Apartment Building Amenities Jump the Shark—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Royal Caribbean’s flashy new $165 million beach club is bringing cruise ship amenities to shore. But islanders fear the Paradise Island resort will divert tourism from local Bahamian businesses. (The New York Times)
Fremont, California, just became the first U.S. city to buy its own citywide flood insurance, betting on fast payouts over slow federal aid in light of Trump’s plans to dismantle FEMA. (Bloomberg)
Thomas Moser, founder of Thos. Moser Cabinetmakers, dies at 90, leaving behind a legacy of handcrafted furniture admired by presidents and popes alike. (Portland Press Herald)
Builders are scrambling to hoard materials as Trump’s tariff chaos threatens to drive up costs—by as much as $10,000 for a single family home. (The Wall Street Journal)
Tea rooms, yoga studios, and rooftop terraces: Developers are folding these amenities and more into apartment buildings to lure in buyers and renters with the fantasy of all-in-one lifestyle hubs. But without thoughtful design, the perks risk being more hollow than helpful. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
TikTok is reshaping the building trades, with plumbers, home inspectors, electricians, and welders gaining new business by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their work on the social media platform. (Dwell)
