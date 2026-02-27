L.A.’s Graffiti Towers Might Have a Buyer—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts—which is supposed to be an independent federal agency, but is stacked with appointees of Donald Trump—approved plans for the $400 million White House ballroom after a single virtual hearing, despite ongoing litigation and public outcry. Here’s how the approval was whisked through. ( Bloomberg )

In 1986, writer and native New Yorker Judith Chernaik had the idea to slip poetry into the ad slots of the London Underground, turning packed train cars into ad hoc poetry galleries. Now, Poems on the Underground reaches millions of commuters, and has even inspired other programs of the like. (The New York Times)