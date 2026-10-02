A $10.5M Cottage Hits the Market in NYC—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

In New York City, a West Village penthouse topped with a rooftop ‘cottage’ and a sprawling garden is on the market for $10.5 million. Perched above a former warehouse, it offers a slice of country life with skyline views which, if you know NYC, is not a combination that is easy to come by. (The New York Times)

Praxis, a crypto-backed tech company, recently announced Uruguay as its destination for a post-AI city, promising new economic and governance systems, and, not least of all, "great DJs." The plan is nothing short of ambitious, but the details—such as the building timeline, or the deal itself—are a little murky. (The New York Times)

Philadelphia is stitching together greener, more walkable streets with projects ranging from a $150 million makeover of the Avenue of the Arts to a pedestrian bridge that will allow safer access to the Delaware River waterfront. An 11.5-acre park planned atop I-95 is also expected to open by 2030. (The Architect’s Newspaper)