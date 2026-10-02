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A $10.5M Cottage Hits the Market in NYC—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This WeekView 2 Photos

A $10.5M Cottage Hits the Market in NYC—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

New “green corridor” projects connect Philadelphia, a LACMA exhibit explores the strange promises of futuristic living, and more.
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  • In New York City, a West Village penthouse topped with a rooftop ‘cottage’ and a sprawling garden is on the market for $10.5 million. Perched above a former warehouse, it offers a slice of country life with skyline views which, if you know NYC, is not a combination that is easy to come by. (The New York Times)

  • Praxis, a crypto-backed tech company, recently announced Uruguay as its destination for a post-AI city, promising new economic and governance systems, and, not least of all, "great DJs." The plan is nothing short of ambitious, but the details—such as the building timeline, or the deal itself—are a little murky. (The New York Times)

  • Philadelphia is stitching together greener, more walkable streets with projects ranging from a $150 million makeover of the Avenue of the Arts to a pedestrian bridge that will allow safer access to the Delaware River waterfront. An 11.5-acre park planned atop I-95 is also expected to open by 2030. (The Architect’s Newspaper)

  • NorthPoint Development, a private real estate company based in Missouri, is offering every household in Pennsylvania’s Hazle Township $10,000 if its first planned data center gets built. Here’s why many residents still aren’t ready to welcome a center despite the cash incentive. (The Wall Street Journal)

Installation photo from Home of the Future, 1925 - 1985: Designing Domestic Utopias, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Installation photo from Home of the Future, 1925 - 1985: Designing Domestic Utopias, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

  • Forward-looking home concepts that include push-button kitchens and houses orbiting earth are on display in LACMA’s Home of the Future, which explores six decades of Americans imagining what domestic life would look like. Here’s what the exhibition’s more than 260 objects and images reveal about dreams of effortless housework, self-sufficient living, and the home of tomorrow. (Designboom)

Top photo by Evan Joseph

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