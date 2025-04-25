Airbnb Is Forced to Show All Fees Up Front—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
State Farm, Farmers, and other top home insurers are being sued for allegedly colluding to cancel policies in high-risk fire zones in California, pushing homeowners onto the state’s costlier, lower-coverage FAIR Plan. Here’s what the lawsuits claim. (Property Casual 360)
Santa Monica just pulled out of hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Olympics, citing financial risks, unclear terms, and limited community benefits. The nets are still going up, but it’s not yet clear exactly where. (Santa Monica Daily Press)
Airbnb will now display taxes and fees up front for rental pricing by default, ending an era of surprise charges at checkout. Here’s what’s behind the change—and how looming federal regulations on junk fees are shaking up the travel industry at large. (Yahoo)
Trump’s tariffs could hike material costs for U.S. home construction by billions, delaying builds and driving up prices for both new homes and renovations. This is how import duties—and the confusion surrounding them—could make home buying more expensive and worsen the housing crisis. (Dwell)
Top photo courtesy of Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
