Airbnb Is Forced to Show All Fees Up Front—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

State Farm, Farmers, and other top home insurers are being sued for allegedly colluding to cancel policies in high-risk fire zones in California, pushing homeowners onto the state’s costlier, lower-coverage FAIR Plan. Here’s what the lawsuits claim. ( Property Casual 360 )

Santa Monica just pulled out of hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Olympics, citing financial risks, unclear terms, and limited community benefits. The nets are still going up, but it’s not yet clear exactly where. (Santa Monica Daily Press)