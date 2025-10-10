A Water Crisis Halts Phoenix’s Home Building—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Debt collectors are resurrecting "zombie" mortgages from the 2008 era. These old, often-forgotten second loans are now coming back to haunt homeowners as property values rise. ( Bloomberg )

California renters just got a cool new law: starting in 2026, every rental unit must come with a working fridge and stove, which means no more scavenging on Facebook Marketplace for basic necessities. (The Los Angeles Times)