A Water Crisis Halts Phoenix’s Home Building—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- In the suburbs of Phoenix, a 2023 moratorium on new groundwater-based housing halted the building of nearly half a million homes, exposing how the desert city’s thirst for growth finally outpaced its water supply. The result now is a "bridge to nowhere" effect, pitting affordability against sustainability in the Sun Belt. (High Country News)
Debt collectors are resurrecting "zombie" mortgages from the 2008 era. These old, often-forgotten second loans are now coming back to haunt homeowners as property values rise. (Bloomberg)
California renters just got a cool new law: starting in 2026, every rental unit must come with a working fridge and stove, which means no more scavenging on Facebook Marketplace for basic necessities. (The Los Angeles Times)
Hospitals, schools, hotels, and data centers are turning to "ice batteries" that freeze water overnight to cool buildings during the day, reducing energy use and costs. The technology offers a low-carbon way to keep temperatures comfortable without overtaxing the grid. (AP News)
AIA Austin’s 39th annual homes tour spotlights 10 standout residences that capture the city’s evolving design DNA, from a concrete ADU tucked behind a preserved 1930s facade to a treetop retreat carved into a hillside. (Dwell)
Top photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.
Published
TopicsDesign News
