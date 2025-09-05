Is Trump’s Gold Decor Really From Home Depot? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Gold cherubs and gilded moldings have taken over the Oval Office in Trump’s latest White House makeover, but TikTok sleuths speculate that the 24-karat glam may actually be spray painted millwork from Home Depot. (Yahoo)
Twenty years after Katrina, New Orleans hasn’t had the makeover it thought was coming. Crumbling streets, soaring costs, and a checked-out City Hall have residents wondering if mere survival is their fate. (The New York Times)
Chicago just joined a nationwide movement to ditch car-first mandates in favor of adding housing stock. The city axed parking minimums near transit, a decision some are calling a "surgical" fix in a city long gridlocked by zoning red tape. (Bloomberg)
Mount Fuji hasn’t erupted in over 300 years, but Tokyo just simulated the worst-case scenario with AI-generated footage that blankets the city in ash, cripples transit, and predicts long term health effects—part of a push to jolt its residents into preparing for the worst now. (AP News)
After years of delays, Amtrak’s new NextGen Acela trains are finally zipping along the Northeast Corridor at 160 mph speeds, linking riders to Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston. (Bloomberg)
Top photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Published
TopicsDesign News
