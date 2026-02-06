A Scheme to Build One Million Homes—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Builders including Lennar and Taylor Morrison are floating a massive rent-to-own program some are referring to as "Trump Homes," pitching the idea of creating up to one million entry-level houses funded by private investors. (Despite its name, the proposal has nothing to do with the White House.) Here’s how it would work. (Bloomberg)
Staff at Bjarke Ingels Group’s (BIG) London studio are protesting proposed layoffs that could cut nearly half the office after a major project was abruptly canceled. The employees, many of whom relocated internationally to the U.K. for the promise of a secure job and are supported by the trade union Unite, are not happy. (Dezeen)
At a recent cabinet meeting, President Trump said he wants to "drive housing prices up" to protect existing owners’ wealth, even as voters, especially younger ones, rank housing affordability as their top concern. Without a serious increase in housing supply, economists say his "demand-side" ideas risk worsening the housing crisis. (The New York Times)
The National Labor Relations Board has charged architecture firm Snøhetta with illegally firing eight New York employees after a failed union vote, citing revealing internal emails from a director at the firm that compared organizing efforts to a scene from A Clockwork Orange. (Hell Gate)
Philadelphia’s Rocky statue has long stood at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, nestled into a shaded grove that’s accessible at street level. Now city officials are moving it to the top of the stairs, which would make for a more Instagrammable location for tourists. Here’s why locals aren’t so happy about it. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)
