A Scheme to Build One Million Homes—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Builders including Lennar and Taylor Morrison are floating a massive rent-to-own program some are referring to as "Trump Homes," pitching the idea of creating up to one million entry-level houses funded by private investors. (Despite its name, the proposal has nothing to do with the White House.) Here’s how it would work. (Bloomberg)

Staff at Bjarke Ingels Group’s (BIG) London studio are protesting proposed layoffs that could cut nearly half the office after a major project was abruptly canceled. The employees, many of whom relocated internationally to the U.K. for the promise of a secure job and are supported by the trade union Unite, are not happy. (Dezeen)

At a recent cabinet meeting, President Trump said he wants to "drive housing prices up" to protect existing owners’ wealth, even as voters, especially younger ones, rank housing affordability as their top concern. Without a serious increase in housing supply, economists say his "demand-side" ideas risk worsening the housing crisis. (The New York Times)