Altadenans Want a Pause on Housing Density—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Altadena residents have rallied together behind new legislation that would temporarily block high-density developments on single-family lots damaged by the Eaton Fire, aiming to protect the neighborhood as it rebuilds. (The Los Angeles Times)
Opening on July 4, Snøhetta’s new 96,000-square-foot Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is built into North Dakota’s Badlands, with a sloping green roof that disappears into the landscape around it. Here’s how the project uses immersive exhibits, native plants, geothermal wells, and more to honor the late president’s passion for conservation. (Architectural Digest)
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council shook hands on a $126 billion budget deal that expands rental assistance and broadens eligibility for discounted transit fares in NYC, while scrapping a planned expansion of the NYPD. The agreement also ends a years long legal battle over housing vouchers. (Gothamist)
Foster + Partners, the London-based architecture studio, has revealed plans for Al Najd Agricultural City in southern Oman, a roughly 1,200-acre development that will blend homes, parks, and working farmland into one self-sustaining settlement. Designed to support Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term development strategy, the project aims to bolster food supply. (ArchDaily)
In San Antonio, Texas, The Phil Hardberger park features a 150-foot-wide land bridge that reconnects a prairie landscape divided by a six-lane highway, giving both wildlife and people a safer way to cross. Here’s how the park, designed by Stimson Studio and Rialto Studio, is helping restore one of North America’s most endangered ecosystems. (The Guardian)
Top photo by Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
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