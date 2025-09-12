Is NYC’s Airbnb Crackdown Helping Housing? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Former reality TV heel Spencer Pratt is now one of the Pacific Palisades’s loudest anti-density crusaders, using social media rants to derail California housing bills. Once dubbed "the garbage boyfriend of the world," Pratt is now fighting the YIMBY agenda with the same flair for drama that made The Hills a hit. ( Politico )

​​Taiwan didn’t just import the American convenience store, it turned it into a 24/7 hub where you can pay your taxes, ship a package, dry clean your clothes, grab a hot meal, and even earn gym rewards. Here’s how Taiwan’s 7-Elevens have stretched the idea of convenience so far that for some, it’s no longer just a store, but a second home. (The Washington Post)