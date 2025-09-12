Is NYC’s Airbnb Crackdown Helping Housing? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Two years after New York City cracked down on short-term rentals, the partying tourists might be gone, but so is any illusion that it would make a dent in the city’s housing crisis. Rents are still soaring and vacancies are still scarce. (The Wall Street Journal)
The new owners of a Southern California nudist resort have allegedly banned nudity, hiked rents, and let the place fall into disrepair, prompting a civil rights lawsuit from longtime residents. Olive Dell’s community says the "textile" rule they’re citing is just a way to push out nudists and boost property value. (The Guardian)
When asked to predict the 2025 Stirling Prize winner, ChatGPT picked one project in particular, Elizabeth Tower, calling it a "benchmark for national restoration." With the announcement just a few weeks away, we’ll see if AI’s crystal ball holds up to what the judges have to say. (Architect’s Journal)
Former reality TV heel Spencer Pratt is now one of the Pacific Palisades’s loudest anti-density crusaders, using social media rants to derail California housing bills. Once dubbed "the garbage boyfriend of the world," Pratt is now fighting the YIMBY agenda with the same flair for drama that made The Hills a hit. (Politico)
Taiwan didn’t just import the American convenience store, it turned it into a 24/7 hub where you can pay your taxes, ship a package, dry clean your clothes, grab a hot meal, and even earn gym rewards. Here’s how Taiwan’s 7-Elevens have stretched the idea of convenience so far that for some, it’s no longer just a store, but a second home. (The Washington Post)
Top photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.