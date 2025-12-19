Can Netflix Revive Mall Culture? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Netflix is betting that immersive, in-person fan experiences can help revive struggling malls, rolling out massive attractions inside shuttered department stores. The strategy is similar to escape rooms or themed bars in that it strives to get viewers off their couches and into the real world. (Bloomberg)
- A Colorado billionaire bought a 104-unit apartment complex in Steamboat Springs for $95 million and listed its units at prices well below market rate. Here’s how the purchase, backed by tech investor and philanthropist Mark Stevens, turned existing luxury apartments into affordable workforce housing seemingly overnight. (Colorado Sun)
The first completed building at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is Home Court, a 60,000-square-foot, all-electric facility anchored by an NBA-size basketball court with views of Jackson Park. The space was designed by Black-owned firm Moody Nolan with input from Barack Obama himself. (Chicago Sun Times)
The New York transit system’s chief accessibility officer, Quemuel Arroyo, knows the subway’s failures firsthand—his own commute from Harlem requires multiple buses just to reach an elevator-equipped subway station accessible for his wheelchair. Now he’s lobbying for billions to fix a system where nearly two-thirds of stations remain inaccessible. (The New York Times)
Frank Gehry, who died this month at 96, reshaped Los Angeles and cities around the world by treating buildings as playful, people-first experiments, from his radical Santa Monica home to Bilbao’s Guggenheim. Here’s how he became the first true "starchitect." (Dwell)
Top photo courtesy Netflix
