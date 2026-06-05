Saudi Arabia Halts Construction of The Line—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious $1 trillion skyscraper development, The Line, was scaled back from its original plans. Now it will come to a halt until after 2030 as the megadevelopment it’s part of, Neom, which includes Red Sea tourism construction and the Trojena mountain resort, shifts funding toward infrastructure like ports and data centers. (Semafor)
Wells Fargo is embracing 3D-printed housing, announcing mortgage financing and a 0.5 percent lender credit for buyers of homes built using Icon, a 3D-construction company based in Austin, Texas. (CNBC)
New Yorkers could soon be able to hang solar panels from their windows or balconies thanks to a new bill that was just passed by the state legislature. The bill, which permits up to 1,200 watt plug-in solar panels, will now go to Governor Kathy Hochul for a final say by the end of the year. (Gothamist)
Sellers are pulling home listings at the fastest rate since the early days of the pandemic, with 5.8 percent of U.S. homes taken off the market in April 2026, according to Redfin. With high mortgage rates and weak buyer demand, more sellers are choosing to wait rather than accept lower offers, and a large number ended up relisting their homes altogether in hopes of attracting buyers during the spring. (CNBC)
Mexico City–based architects Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo of Lanza Atelier unveiled the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion’s sweeping, wiggly, "crinkle-crankle" brick wall. It’s the first time brick has been used in the pavilion’s history. (The Guardian)
Top photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2023
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