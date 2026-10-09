What the Obama Center Actually Cost—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Chicago’s Obama Presidential Center cost nearly $1 billion to build—$59 million more than the previously released figure, which the Obama Foundation attributes to added amenities. The privately funded construction bill excludes another $123 million in publicly funded infrastructure improvements in and around the site. But the foundation isn’t done spending yet. (Chicago Sun Times)
New York City rolled out 17 modular public toilets across the five boroughs, offering a "spiffy" way to use the bathroom around town. An app shows how clean a bathroom is and unlocks the door for you, but you’ll need a smartphone or a special card to get in, which is raising questions about the latrines’ accessibility. (Hellgate)
Once a symbol of post-World War II optimism, midcentury modern is now being labeled "millennial cringe," a verdict that seems more focused on who’s buying it than the actual design itself. (The Wall Street Journal)
Aging buildings, rising insurance costs, and required balcony inspections are driving up fees for California condo owners, threatening what has historically been a relatively affordable path to homeownership. In one San Clemente complex, a surprise $26,000 emergency roof assessment has residents trying to oust their HOA board. (The Los Angeles Times)
After more than a century without house numbers, Carmel-by-the-Sea is adopting street addresses to help ambulances and deliveries find the right door with a bit less guesswork. The town’s city council approved the change in June. But some longtime residents see it as another factor in the erosion of the character of their small, coastal town. (The New York Times)
Top photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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