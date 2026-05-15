A Private Club Comes to NY’s “People’s Beach”—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- The 1930s-era Jacob Riis Bathhouse in The Rockaways is reopening this summer as the $88 million Rockaway Ocean Club, a members club and hotel bringing pools and restaurants to what was historically known as the "People’s Beach." Some locals worry the club model could threaten public access and the site’s long-standing role as an LGBTQ-friendly space. (The New York Times)
The U.S. housing affordability crisis may be "hiding in plain sight": 22 million older, modestly priced homes already exist across cities like Detroit, St. Louis, and Chicago, but a broken mortgage system has left many buyers unable to finance or repair them. Now, cities are experimenting with new rehab loan programs to bring these overlooked homes back to life. (Bloomberg)
New NASA satellite imagery revealed that Mexico City is sinking nearly 10 inches a year as relentless groundwater pumping drains the city’s ancient lake bed, threatening everything from historic landmarks to critical infrastructure. (AP News)
As single women increasingly outpace men in homeownership, many say their financial independence is reshaping modern dating, exposing lingering anxieties around masculinity, money, and the very much fading ideal of a male breadwinner. (The Guardian)
As New York braces for a surge in visitors ahead of the World Cup, Airbnb is courting Black leaders, including pastors and homeowners, through hosting town halls in Harlem, Bed-Stuy, and Queens to push for looser short-term rental laws after years of crackdowns shut the company out of the city. Some are pushing back, arguing the rental company would only worsen gentrification and displacement. (The New York Times)
Top photo by Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock
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