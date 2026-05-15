A Private Club Comes to NY’s “People’s Beach”—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

As single women increasingly outpace men in homeownership, many say their financial independence is reshaping modern dating, exposing lingering anxieties around masculinity, money, and the very much fading ideal of a male breadwinner. ( The Guardian )

As New York braces for a surge in visitors ahead of the World Cup, Airbnb is courting Black leaders, including pastors and homeowners, through hosting town halls in Harlem, Bed-Stuy, and Queens to push for looser short-term rental laws after years of crackdowns shut the company out of the city. Some are pushing back, arguing the rental company would only worsen gentrification and displacement. (The New York Times)