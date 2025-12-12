Mamdani Is Leaving His Small Queens Apartment—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Zohran Mamdani is trading his small, rent-stabilized Astoria apartment for the 11,000-square-foot Gracie Mansion, a move he says is about safety and keeping all his focus on his affordability agenda. (The New York Times)

San Francisco is rolling out the Homecoming Project, a "spare-room" housing program started in Alameda in 2018 that pays residents $50 a day to host people recently released from prison for six-month stays. Here’s how it works. (KQED)

Trump has swapped out his handpicked boutique architect for a veteran D.C. firm after the $300 million White House ballroom supposedly proved too big a project for a small team to handle. The switch follows reports last week that Trump and his architect were sparring over the size of the addition. (The Washington Post)