The Perfect Climate Bunker Is...Your Mall? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Chicago’s skyline is full of empty offices—but that’s already started to change. Last year, plans were announced to turn four downtown office buildings into mixed-use developments with 226 apartments. Now, some of Chicago’s skyscrapers may be next in line, turning vacancy into much-needed housing. (Construction Dive)

The White House has dismissed six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, the century-old independent agency that shapes the nation’s architectural identity from memorials to monuments. The purge clears the way for new appointees aligned with Trump’s "America First" design policies. (NPR)