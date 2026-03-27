Breuer’s Cape Cod House Gets a Second Wind—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- For a time, the future of Marcel Breuer’s experimental Cape Cod retreat—a lean, timber-frame Long House he built for under $5,000 in 1949—was uncertain. But now it’s been carefully restored by the Cape Cod Modern House Trust after years of decay, and has opened to the public for short rentals and tours and will be home to an artist residency program in the fall. (Architectural Digest)
A San Francisco firefighter just launched a petition to rename Cesar Chavez Street in Los Angeles after Chuck Norris, the actor and public figure, as sexual abuse allegations against Chavez prompt broader efforts to reconsider the labor activist’s legacy. (San Francisco Chronicle)
A sweeping federal housing bill aiming to boost housing supply passed this month but now has a provision aimed at institutional investors. It would force large landlords to sell newly built single-family rentals after a period, ultimately impacting what kinds homes get built, and who does or does not get to live in them. (The New York Times)
Samsung is testing ads on its Family Hub smart fridges, and many owners—who say they did not consent to their fridges displaying ads—aren’t happy about it. The pilot program turns once private kitchen screens, often used for recipes or playing music, into marketing spaces, raising questions about whether advertising should follow us home. (The Wall Street Journal)
A coalition of major preservation groups, including the American Institute of Architects, is suing Donald Trump to halt proposed renovations to the John F. Kennedy Center, arguing the plans bypass required federal review. Here’s how national design and preservation bodies are coming together to defend the modernist landmark from change. (Dezeen)
Top photo courtesy Peter McMahon
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