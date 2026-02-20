An I.M. Pei Building in Texas Faces Demolition—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Dallas is considering demolishing its I.M. Pei-designed City Hall for a "full-blown entertainment district," and relocating the government to nearby vacant office buildings. Here’s why, to some, the idea feels out of touch with what makes downtowns thrive and have a sense of identity. (The Atlantic)
As it turns out, Chipotle chairs are incredibly chic. The chain restaurant’s original 1990s dining chairs, built for burrito bowls and barbacoa spills, have become unlikely cult design collectibles, being hunted, hoarded, and even flipped at vintage auctions. Here’s what makes the minimalist, Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired seats so alluring. (Curbed)
Researchers conducted a parcel-level analysis to map all the paved surfaces in L.A. County. They found that about 44 percent of the 312,000 acres of pavement may be nonessential, revealing an opportunity to replace excess concrete with trees and green infrastructure to reduce the city’s sweltering heat. (The Los Angeles Times)
We are now waiting in line more than we ever have in what Domus says amounts to "global rituals of consumption"—we’re waiting outside a store for the release of a new watch, waiting to enter brand activations at the Olympics, waiting to enter museums, and so forth. With this kind of consumption at scale demanding new infrastructure solutions, cities are responding in unique ways. (Domus)
Decades after launching a multibillion dollar transit boom in the form of Link, Seattle is still building out its light rail system—rolling out new lines and stations that are boosting ridership. But, increasing costs and delays have fueled criticism and doubt in the system’s efficacy. (Bloomberg)
