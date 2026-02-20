An I.M. Pei Building in Texas Faces Demolition—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Dallas is considering demolishing its I.M. Pei-designed City Hall for a "full-blown entertainment district," and relocating the government to nearby vacant office buildings. Here’s why, to some, the idea feels out of touch with what makes downtowns thrive and have a sense of identity. (The Atlantic)

As it turns out, Chipotle chairs are incredibly chic. The chain restaurant’s original 1990s dining chairs, built for burrito bowls and barbacoa spills, have become unlikely cult design collectibles, being hunted, hoarded, and even flipped at vintage auctions. Here’s what makes the minimalist, Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired seats so alluring. (Curbed)

Researchers conducted a parcel-level analysis to map all the paved surfaces in L.A. County. They found that about 44 percent of the 312,000 acres of pavement may be nonessential, revealing an opportunity to replace excess concrete with trees and green infrastructure to reduce the city’s sweltering heat. (The Los Angeles Times)